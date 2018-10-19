

CTV Winnipeg





The Thompson RCMP is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds on Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers went to a hotel on Thompson Drive following the report of an injured man.

When RCMP arrived they found a man who had been shot and provided first aid.

The victim, who is from Lake Manitoba First Nation, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP said this is an isolated incident and the public’s safety is not in danger.

Thompson RCMP are investigating. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-677-6909 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.