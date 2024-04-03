WINNIPEG
    • Man taken to hospital following assault at Winnipeg restaurant

    Police tape blocking the Burger King at Confusion Corner on April 2, 2024. Police tape blocking the Burger King at Confusion Corner on April 2, 2024.
    One man was taken to the hospital critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday.

    The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a serious assault at a restaurant in the 200 block of Osborne Street.

    When police got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man with a severe upper-body injury. The suspect, who is known to the victim, had left the scene before police got there.

    The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

    Images from the scene show a number of police cruisers in the area, as well as police tape blocking off a Burger King. Officers could also be seen inside the restaurant.

    The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

