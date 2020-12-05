WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after he was assaulted on Friday evening.

Winnipeg Police Service said officers attended a home in the 200 block of St. Anthony Avenue at 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault.

According to police, when officers arrived they found an injured man in his 40s. He was transported to a hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

A male suspect who was known to the victim was arrested in the area of Main Street and McAdam Avenue, said police.

Joseph Paul Peters, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Peters was detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.