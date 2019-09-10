A 66-year-old man is facing a $672 fine after nearly causing a collision with police while driving in the wrong lane.

RCMP released dash cam video of the incident which took place on Sunday. Mounties said one of their officers had to hit the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash with the driver, who was driving in the wrong lane.

Police said the driver claimed he was “looking at the field.”

Just out for a Sunday drive…in the wrong lane? Our officer was forced to hit the shoulder to avoid a collision with this 66yo driver, who claimed he was “looking at the field”. Fined $672 for Driving Carelessly. #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/siLmmWf0gc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 10, 2019

The man was fined for careless driving.