Man tells police he was 'looking at the field' while driving in the wrong lane: RCMP
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 4:53PM CST
A 66-year-old man is facing a $672 fine after nearly causing a collision with police while driving in the wrong lane.
RCMP released dash cam video of the incident which took place on Sunday. Mounties said one of their officers had to hit the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash with the driver, who was driving in the wrong lane.
Police said the driver claimed he was “looking at the field.”
The man was fined for careless driving.