Manitoba abdicating responsibility in landfill search: Crown-Indigenous relations minister

Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister said the Manitoba government needs to step up and take responsibility when it comes to searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.

On Tuesday, Marc Miller said the Government of Canada is willing to play a significant role in the search; however, they can’t do it without the help of the Manitoba government as it’s the province’s jurisdiction.

“It is pretty much impossible, logistically, to do that without the Government of Manitoba playing a central role in this,” he said.

“And the premier has, in my view, abdicated her responsibility to step up.”

Miller went on to say that he has read the feasibility report more than once, and that it clearly states a landfill search has dangers, but is still doable.

“There are many searches that have been done around the country in various circumstances, including dumps, that have very tricky health and safety concerns that are addressed in a safe way,” he said.

Miller added that all he’s asking is for Manitoba to step in and assume its responsibility to help the families and survivors. He said they also need to address the situation in a way that is a “little more intellectually coherent.”

“In the greater scheme, given the fact that this is a national tragedy, there is no situation in which a government, in its own jurisdiction, can walk away and expect the federal government to do everything,” he said.

Miller’s comments come after the province announced its decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to be.

A feasibility study determined the search could cost up to $184 million, could take up to three years, and could pose health risks to searchers; however, it said forgoing a search could be harmful to the victims’ families.

Premier Heather Stefanson said her government won’t support a search and knowingly risk the safety of Manitoba workers.

A blockade had been set up at Winnipeg’s Brady Road Landfill in protest of the province’s decision, but it has now been removed.

