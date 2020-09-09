WINNIPEG -- When Manitoba MLAs return to the legislative chamber next month, there could be a full house.

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister said the party house leaders are currently in talks about a regular session where MLAs sit four and five days of the week.

As the pandemic hit in the spring the chamber sittings were reduced to one day a week with only one-third of MLAs present for physical distancing purposes.

Pallister said details are being worked out as to where members will actually be able to sit.

“The intention is to resume a normal sitting,” said Pallister. “The nature of that specifically in terms of detailed positioning in the chamber and so on is under discussion, along with other items.”

Last month, the Manitoba NDP called for the Progressive Conservatives to recall the legislature in September.

On Wednesday, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he wants all MLAs to be able to return together.

“If you're sending kids back to class with 30 kids in a cramped classroom, I’m sure we ought to be able to make sure every MLA can come back into the chamber," said Kinew.

The session, according to the legislature calendar, is scheduled to resume on October 7.