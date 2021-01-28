WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it is creating a provincial program that will help families deal with the grief of pregnancy and infant loss.

Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement at a news conference, noting that the province has awarded a tender to the Women’s Health Clinic to develop, implement and co-ordinate the program.

“I’m proud to announce today that our government is investing more than $200,000 for the development and implementation of a provincial pregnancy and infant loss program,” Gordon said.

Some of the components of this program include individual and group counselling, along with support for individuals and families dealing with loss, grief, and mental health issues.

Gordon said the target is to serve at least 200 clients across the province every year.

“So this is a program we wish no one would have to use, but it is important to ensure the services are there if they need it,” she said.

THE FREQUENCY AND IMPACTS OF PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS

During the news conference, the minister cited the Public Health Agency of Canada, saying that for every 1,000 births, a pregnancy loss will occur between 7.5 and 8.1 times.

“Those are high statistics,” Gordon said.

Gordon noted that many parents experience mental health issues because of these losses.

She said if these issues are not addressed, they are exacerbated and could become chronic or debilitating.

“No one can truly know how it feels to experience pregnancy loss,” the minister said.

“I’m the mother of two adult sons, and I know how much I cherish my boys.”

Gordon said that families dealing with pregnancy and infant loss might deal with their grief in maladaptive ways, which can affect their ability to support each other in a moment of crisis.

“That’s why this program is so important,” she said.

BELL LET’S TALK

During the news conference, Gordon acknowledged that it is Bell Let’s Talk Day.

“Dealing with the unforeseen challenges caused by the pandemic has taken a significant toll on people’s mental health,” she said. “By talking about mental health issues, we continue to build awareness, acceptance, and action.

“So today and every day, every action counts. So I encourage you to reach out to a friend who may be feeling isolated, buy groceries for a neighbour, shovel someone’s walk. We are all in this together.”

Earlier in the morning, Gordon raised the Bell Let’s Talk flag at Memorial Park.