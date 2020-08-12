WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is extending the province’s state of emergency under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the province said the emergency has been extended another 30 days, and will take effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The province said in its announcement the state of emergency is being extended “to continue to protect the health and safety of all Manitobans and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The state of emergency originally went into effect on March 20, and was extended on April 18, May 17, June 15, and July 14.

Since March 12, 578 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba. As of Wednesday, 202 cases are active.