WINNIPEG -- The number of cases related to outbreaks at care homes and a Winnipeg school continues to grow, according to Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Dr. Brent Roussin provided an update on the number of cases at several care homes which have declared outbreaks

The Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home, which moved to outbreak status on Saturday according to the province, now has five cases associated with the outbreak.

"Heritage Lodge has five confirmed cases, all in residents," he said.

The outbreak at Bethesda Place in Steinbach, which has seen four residents die from COVID-19, has also grown. Roussin said there are 18 cases at the care home as of Monday, involving eight staff members and 10 residents.

The Parkview Place Care Home, which recently reported the death of a resident, is now at 14 cases. Two of the cases involve staff members, while 12 cases involve residents. The death of a resident has been linked to the outbreak.

All three care homes are currently listed as critical on the province's Pandemic response Plan

CASE CLUSTER RELATED TO SCHOOL GROWS

The largest group of cases related to a school also has more cases, Roussin said.

There are currently 33 cases associated with a cluster at John Pritchard School, with six of the cases epidemiologically-linked, he said.

Remote learning has been underway at the school for several weeks since the cases were announced, but in-class learning is currently scheduled to resume on September 30, according to a letter sent to parents. The school currently remains at the restricted level under the Pandemic Response Plan.