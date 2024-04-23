Manitoba fugitive among top 25 most-wanted in Canada

A Manitoba man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two men in 2021 has made a national list for the most wanted criminals in the country.

Toronto Police released the updated list for the federal Be On The Lookout (BOLO) program on Tuesday, which ranked Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali at number 18 out of 25 wanted criminals.

Ali, 28, is wanted on two charges of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Furby Street on Nov. 29, 2021.

Two men aged 35 and 29 sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. They were later released from hospital.

Ali is six-foot-three, weighs approximately 235 pounds, and has a medium build.

Winnipeg police said Ali is affiliated with gangs and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911, Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

The BOLO list is updated yearly, and 21 out of 58 suspects on previous lists have been arrested according to Toronto police.

-With files from CP 24’s Codi Wilson.