WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has issued a request for proposals to complete elective surgeries that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday.

The proposals, which can be submitted by the public and private facilities, need to explain how the applicant will handle priority surgical and diagnostic areas by creating more capacity in the province’s health-care system.

“Our government is looking for innovative solutions to ensure that Manitobans get the surgeries that they need and we believe that this plan will get people the care that they need as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Friesen said.

Friesen noted elective surgeries were suspended in Manitoba on March 16, adding many different factors went into the decision.

“We needed to preserve acute-care capacity for an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care units,” he said.

The minister said surgeries have continued throughout this time, as surgeons were told to only delay procedures that could safely wait 90 days.

“Approximately 70,000 elective surgeries, procedures, and activities were cancelled across the province due to COVID-19,” he said.

On April 24, the province moved to restart elective surgeries and other non-urgent health services.

Friesen said as of June 10, surgery volumes had gone up to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic activity, but there were still about 5,500 patients waiting for surgeries.

