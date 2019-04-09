

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government says stalling tactics by the opposition in the legislature could threaten a provincial sales tax cut set to take effect July 1.

The idea, suggested by Finance Minister Scott Fielding, is a marked departure from comments last month by Premier Brian Pallister, who said the cut would occur even if the bill enacting the cut is still before the legislature.

The Progressive Conservative government announced in the spring budget that it will cut the sales tax to seven per cent from eight.

Pallister said last month the government would have the right to enact the cut even if the budget bill is not passed into law for several months.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the government's change of heart appears to be laying the groundwork for a snap election.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says the Tories are looking for a reason to go to the polls well ahead of the scheduled date of Oct. 6, 2020.