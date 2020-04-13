WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total to 246.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, made the announcement at a news conference on Monday afternoon. He also added that 99 people have recovered, meaning there are currently 143 active cases.

There are currently eight people in hospital; four of them are in intensive care. The death toll remains at four.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory tested 32 people on Sunday. The lab has performed 17,245 tests since early February.

Testing sites were running reduced hours over the weekend.

RAPID TESTING

Roussin said the province is testing out a new COVID-19 test that would only take one hour to get results back.

“Right now in Manitoba, we have the Spartan Cube and we are looking at starting to validate that tomorrow,” said Roussin. “Once we’re convinced it’s a valid test, then we’ll utilize it.”

He said there are a number of scenarios where rapid testing would help.

“Certainly people being admitted to hospital, it will be nice to know earlier if they are positive.”

Roussin also noted it would be helpful in rural communities.

“It might be deployed in areas where they are remote and being able to test and get a result back would be beneficial.”