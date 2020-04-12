WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced that no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba as of Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

In a press release, the province said one probable case has been determined to be a false positive. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 242.

"Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk of COVID-19 is reduced," said the province's press release. "The current statistics may be a reflection of the effect strict social distancing measures have had and reaffirms that these measures must be continued."

Right now, eight individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus, including four individuals in intensive care.

So far, 96 people have recovered, and four have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 850 tests Saturday. A total of 17,221 tests have been performed since early February.

There was no press conference Sunday with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health's chief nursing officer.