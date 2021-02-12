WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in Manitoba.

CTV News will live-stream the event.

This comes as Manitoba has moved into the next round of health restrictions which have been loosened even further.

Manitoba is still under code red but places like restaurants, nail salons, and places of worship can reopen with capacity limits and other restrictions.

These restrictions will be in place for three weeks and the province will evaluate the situation during that time to see if they can be loosened further.

On Thursday, the province announced three new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 862.

A total of 90 news cases were announced, meaning Manitoba has seen 30,507 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 4.9 per cent and is at 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

This story will be updated when more details are made available.