Manitoba hires firm to recruit family physicians to the province

The Manitoba government has hired a firm to recruit family doctors to the province in a move to address physician shortages in the province.

The Progressive Conservatives hope to recruit 150 family physicians to provide services in all areas of the province with cohorts of 50 doctors allocated for Winnipeg, northern Manitoba and rural communities.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the addition of more doctors means Manitobans will get the preventive care they need and will help relieve burden in the overall health-care system.

The province also announced it has approved regulatory changes that will allow internationally educated doctors to start working sooner.

Beginning in September, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba will have the ability to establish more streamlined assessment requirements for fully licensed internationally educated doctors that will speed up the process for applicants from similar jurisdictions to Canada.

Doctors Manitoba, which represents some 4,000 physicians and students, welcomed the moved, saying it will remove burdensome and unnecessary steps to obtaining a licence in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.