Beginning this week, Manitoba Hydro will be manually reviewing all residential estimated bills over $400 and adjusting them for customers where the escalation doesn’t add up.

“What we are finding is the extraordinary temperatures across southern Manitoba this summer are affecting our estimate calculations for customers who don’t have a lot of meter readings associated with their accounts,” said Paul Chard the director of customer care in a news release.

“Without enough meter readings to establish a customer’s history of energy usage, our billing program puts more weight on weather factors, such as cooling load. However, the number of hot days this year is so far outside our system’s range of experience that, in some cases, it is generating estimates considerably higher than actual consumption.”

According to Hydro, it’s customers with less than eight meter readings in the past 24 months who are getting the inaccurate bills.

“I want to apologize to anyone who received a high bill in error and thank them for their understanding as we work to make it right,” said Siobhan Vinish, vice-president of marketing and customer service.

Manitoba Hydro asks anyone who receives an unusually high estimated bill to read their meter and call them at 204-480-5900 or 1-888-624-9376. If it’s discovered that the estimated bill is high compared to the meter reading, it will be adjusted.

Anyone who already paid a bill that was based on an inaccurate estimate will receive a correction in their next bill.

Chard said it’s hard to say the number of people who have been affected, because bills have generally been higher this year due to extreme heat.

“We are conducting a thorough review of our estimating program to determine what changes can be made in the future to improve accuracy for accounts without a lot of meter readings. In the meantime, the best thing our customers can do if they think their energy bill is too high is take a meter reading and call it in,” he said.

To learn how to read your meter go to www.hydro.mb.ca under Accounts & Services.