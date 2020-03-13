What's been cancelled, postponed in Manitoba due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 6:23AM CST Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 7:42AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The province confirmed three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday, and concerts, festivals and cultural events have been quick to respond.
Here is a list of Manitoba events, and how they’ve been impacted by the spread of the virus:
- The Brandon Jazz Festival announced that this year’s event has been cancelled, saying the “health and well being of the students and teachers is our main concern and with the rapidly changing situation with the coronavirus we felt it was best to take a precautionary approach and cancel the festival;”
- Celine Dion announced in a statement on her Twitter that the Winnipeg concert, along with 13 other Courage World Tour dates, has been postponed;
- Disney on Ice announced on Thursday it has cancelled Mickey’s Search Party, which was set to take place at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on March 13-15;
- The Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra is moving the date of 'Respect - The Music of Aretha Franklin' from March 15 to June 28 and 29 at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights;
- The 2020 Skate Manitoba Crocus Invitational Synchronized Skating Competition that was set to take place March 14 in Roblin, Man., has been cancelled;
- The Manitoba NDP has postponed its policy convention, which was set to take place in April;
- The Winnipeg Folk Festival said it’s planning for the 2020 Folk Festival. It said all tickets are final sale except in the situation of a full event cancellation. The festival takes place July 9 to 12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.