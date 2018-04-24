

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's conflict-of-interest commissioner said the province has likely the weakest legislation in Canada when it comes to rules of conduct for members of the legislature.

Jeffrey Schnoor's report recommends the legislation be modernized in order to build confidence that MLAs will act in the public interest.

Among the recommendations for change is a call for members to disclose all their assets, liabilities and sources of income.

The report says the commissioner should have the power to investigate alleged breaches of conflict rules, and it recommends penalties that would include the loss of a member's seat.