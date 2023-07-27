Manitoba Liquor Mart strike to continue across the province Friday: union

The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it is continuing its strike action into Friday amid tumultuous negotiations.

In a statement Thursday evening, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union confirmed its members at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will be extending their strike action, with all liquor workers staying off the job Friday across the province.

The union, which represents more than 1,400 employees at Liquor Marts and the liquor distribution centre, has been calling for a higher wage increase as part of a new contract.

Liquor Mart employees walked off the job Wednesday and Thursday this week, while employees at the liquor distribution centre were picketing Tuesday as well.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for comment.