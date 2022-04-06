Manitoba makes fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose available to some people

Some Manitobans are becoming eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced Wednesday that it will be making the second booster dose available for the following groups.

-residents of personal care homes and elderly people living in congregate living sites (such as supportive housing and assisted living) with no age limit;

-people aged 70 and older living in the community; and

-First Nations, Inuit and Metis people aged 50 or older, regardless of where they live

“The second booster should be Pfizer or Moderna and given at least six months after their last booster dose,” the province said. “Based on the timing of previous vaccine campaigns for these groups, the second booster will be offered as early as mid-April and remain available over the coming months.”

The decision comes one day after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended provinces begin offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over between 70 and 79 and people from First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities.

“Preliminary data indicate that a second booster dose provides additional protection, including against severe disease,” the committee reported Tuesday.

-With files from The Canadian Press