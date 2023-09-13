Manitoba must be competitive on taxation, Tory leader Heather Stefanson says

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson has promoted her promised tax cuts to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

In a breakfast speech to the business group, Stefanson said Manitoba must be competitive with tax rates in Saskatchewan and Alberta in order to attract jobs and keep more young people from leaving.

Saskatchewan and Alberta get a lot of revenue from oil and gas production, unlike Manitoba, which can help keeps taxes low.

Stefanson says Manitoba can attract businesses and jobs via its clean and low-cost hydroelectricity, and that would generate more revenues for the province.

The Tories have promised major tax cuts if they are re-elected Oct. 3, including the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses and a sharp cut to personal income tax.

Stefanson says the government can afford the tax cuts while still moving toward a balanced budget and ending a long string of deficits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023