WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s NDP is calling on the Pallister government to reconvene the legislature in order to pass emergency legislation to provide financial help to Manitobans.

In a news release from April 7, the Official Opposition said it wants to bring forward the following legislation for emergence passage:

Implement paid, protected leave for workers that have to take time off due to COVID-19, or caring for a child or sick loved one; Give presumptive workers compensation benefit coverage to any person who contracted the virus on the job; and Provide income support for Manitobans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“Workers are losing their jobs. Families are struggling to pay bills and buy food. Businesses can’t keep their staff on payroll. Every other province in Canada offers some kind of direct financial assistance for people--yet Manitoba is silent," said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

“Manitobans need help today and the NDP is prepared to work with the government to authorize emergency financial aid as soon as possible.”

The NDP said it will work with MLAs to make sure legislature resumes in a safe and responsible way that adheres to public health directives and physical distancing guidelines.

In March, the Manitoba legislature was indefinitely suspended.