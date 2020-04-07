WINNIPEG -- A third person in Manitoba has died from COVID-19, the province has confirmed.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during the daily COVID-19 update.

Roussin said the man who died was his 60s from Winnipeg, and had underlying health conditions.

A total of 13 new cases were announced, bringing the province’s total to 217.

Roussin said 12 people have been hospitalized, with six people in intensive care.

The province said 21 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 781 tests were completed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests complete in Manitoba to 14,280.

Roussin again reiterated his message for Manitobans to cancel non-essential travel, avoid family gatherings and follow all public health orders.

“This is an important time,” he said. “We are in a pandemic, and these measures are here to save lives of Manitobans, and we are asking all Manitobans to do their part, and it’s a big part."

Roussin said all of Manitobans can make a difference to save lives, to flatten to curve and to interrupt the transmission of the virus.

On Monday, the province hinted that new penalties could be coming for people who don’t adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Premier Brian Pallister also called on the federal government to act as an intermediary and borrow funds on behalf of provincial governments and then loan the funds to them.

This is a developing story, more details to come.