WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on April 7 that it is looking for N95 and surgical masks, gloves, medical gowns, as well as other medical supplies to help in its fight against COVID-19.

In a news release, it said it’s asking any businesses or people who can provide these services to contact the government immediately. Specifically, the province is looking to the garment industry to source medical gowns, suits and other items that need sewing.

Any Manitoba manufacturers or businesses that can give supplies or scale-up production lines to create made-in-Manitoba products can submit a form online.

Shared Health is also reaching out to any businesses that have personal protective equipment. The province said if these supplies are in the original packaging, clean and in usable condition they can be dropped off at a number of locations around the province. Drop-off locations can be found in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler, and Steinbach.

The province recently announced an investment of $100 million in the Manitoba Protection Plan to help quicken the pace at which it’s procuring medical supplies, hotel capacity, and other critical needs.