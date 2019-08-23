

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg could get help upgrading its main sewage treatment plant if the New Democrats win the Manitoba election

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would commit $500 million to cover the province's share of the project in the city's north end if his party was victorious on Sept. 10.

The treatment plant deals with 70 per cent of Winnipeg's sewage and a long-planned upgrade would remove phosphorus and nitrogen from effluent sent into the Red River, which empties into Lake Winnipeg.

Kinew says the Progressive Conservative government has been dragging its feet on the project.

The Liberals also have promised to help upgrade the treatment plant as part of a water-quality effort that would be financed by issuing bonds to the public.

Kinew says that would take time and his party would fund the project immediately out of government revenues.