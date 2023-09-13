Manitoba New Democrats promise to set up cardiac centre if elected

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to improve cardiac care at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Leader Wab Kinew says he would spend $5 million a year to set up a centre of excellence for cardiac care.

He says the money would go to hiring five more perfusionists, who operate machinery used during open-heart surgeries, as well as specialists, researchers and other workers.

The New Democrats have focused much of their campaign on health care, including a promise to reopen three Winnipeg hospital emergency rooms that were downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

The NDP plan is supported by Bill Gibb, a perfusionist at the St. Boniface Hospital.

He says the cardiac science program has seen positions and funding cut in recent years and remaining workers are on call too often.

