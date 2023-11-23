Manitoba non-profit in need after accident leaves van unusable

One Manitoba non-profit is scrambling to find alternate transportation after its van was hit while parked on a residential street.

Manitoba Possible – an organization that provides services to those with disabilities – uses the van to facilitate various sports programs, including its sledge hockey program, as well as city and rural hockey clinics. However, the van is no longer drivable after being hit, and it is impacting several recreation activities.

“The van was parked on a residential street where another vehicle had been rounding the curve and slid into the front of it, which has resulted in it being inoperable and us needing to find another solution, in the meantime,” said Jaylene Irwin, program manager with Manitoba Possible’s recreation, leisure and accessible sports programs.

“It’s currently been taken to MPI and sustained some damage to the front of the vehicle.”

Manitoba Possible has put some temporary measures in place, but it’s already had to cancel its upcoming sledge hockey clinic as the vehicle is used to transport the sleds.

In the interim, the Hockey for All Centre is helping Manitoba Possible with storage of the equipment.

“There are tournaments coming up in the year where we’ll have to find some other solutions,” Irwin said.

“Half of our equipment is being stored at our storage unit and we’re looking at ways to meet the needs of our sledge hammer tournament, which is happening the second weekend of December.”

Now, the non-profit is looking to raise $50,000 for a new van, and so far, it’s received more than $11,500. Donations can be made online.

Irwin said Manitobans can help through donations, major sponsorships, and sharing the information with others.

“This van has had its fair share of use over the years and earlier this year we had identified a need for getting a new vehicle within the next couple of years,” she said.

“Due to the impact and the accident that took place a couple of weeks ago this has pushed the need forward.”

- With files from CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte.