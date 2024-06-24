Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson

The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.

Chemawawin RCMP responded to the structure fire at the community’s nursing station at around 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the building engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators deemed the cause to be incendiary.

Police have since arrested a 20-year-old woman for arson. She remains in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

The aftermath of a fire at the Chemawawin Nursing Station is pictured on June 24, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP)

Nursing station a previous target: RCMP

The nursing station was previously broken into last fall, police say.

Investigators say video surveillance showed four suspects break in early in the morning on Oct. 5 to the nursing station's ambulance bay. Minutes later, the same four suspects were captured on surveillance trying to break into the Chemawawin RCMP detachment.

After several failed attempts, they left and were seen again behind the nursing station.

They were captured again on surveillance about an hour later, leaving the nursing station with a television and other items including a small amount of prescription medication.

A short time later, they returned to the nursing station and stole a vehicle parked outside, police said.

Four suspects were later arrested in The Pas and charged with a number of theft and mischief-related charges.