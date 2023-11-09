WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

    The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    According to police, on Oct. 29 a 28-year-old man got out of a halfway house in B.C., where he was serving a sentence for firearms and drug-related offences.

    On Nov. 6, the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit – which is a collaborative unit with Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP – was told by Vancouver police that the man may have escaped to Manitoba and could be in Portage la Prairie.

    Police said officers searched a number of homes in Portage la Prairie and were able to arrest the man after he tried to run away by jumping from a bedroom window.

    The man has been taken to Stony Mountain Institution and will be transported back to British Columbia.

