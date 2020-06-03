WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba-based children’s overnight camp is switching gears for summer 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp Arnes, located in the Interlake region, announced on Wednesday that its overnight camps won’t be running this year. Instead, it will be offering Manitobans eight site-serviced and three site-unserviced campgrounds/RV parks.

In a news release, Camp Arnes said the campground is now available for bookings, and on June 19 it will be adding chalet and cabin rentals.

The camp noted it will only be offering the chalets and cabins to the public for specific dates, and to churches for the others dates.

On June 30th, the camp will begin its day programming for kids aged five to 15. The programming will run until August with the theme of ‘Explore More.’