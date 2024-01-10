Manitoba police watchdog's probe of international student's death transferred to Alberta
Manitoba's police watchdog has transferred its investigation into the death of an international student fatally shot by Winnipeg police out-of-province.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Wednesday it has handed its investigation into the police shooting of 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
The IIU was called in to investigate after Opaso, an international student from Nigeria studying at the University of Manitoba, was fatally shot by Winnipeg police on Dec. 31, 2023.
The IIU's civilian director Roxanne Gagné said the transfer of the investigation is to avoid the potential of a perceived conflict of interest.
"Early in the investigation, the IIU became aware that an officer involved in the shooting is a close relative of an employee of Manitoba Justice, the same department in which the IIU is located organizationally," the IIU said in a release.
The IIU said, while it is not concerned about the professionalism and integrity of the work done by its investigators, it decided the transfer is important to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
Police were called to an apartment suite in the first 100 block of University Crescent on Dec. 31 for reports of a man acting erratically. Police said two officers were confronted by Opaso who was armed with two knives, and one of the officers shot him.
He later died of his injuries.
Jean-René-Dominique Kwilu, a Winnipeg lawyer helping Opaso's family, previously told CTV News the man was having a mental health episode but said there is no indication he attacked police.
A statement from Opaso's parents released earlier this week said the use of lethal force in response to a mental health crisis is not only disproportionate, but constitutes a grave injustice.
"Mental health challenges should be met with empathy, understanding, and appropriate response, yet the events that unfolded demonstrate a failure in the system designed to protect and serve,” the statement read.
The family has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S., U.K. militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
South Africa tells top UN court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as landmark case begins
In a case that strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity, South Africa formally accused the country of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded Thursday with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces
Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.
Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Government lawyers call UR Pride arguments ‘Trojan Horse’ as they argue for end to lawsuit
A day after lawyers for UR Pride made their arguments for their lawsuit against the Parents’ Bill of Rights, government lawyers are calling charter breaches objectionable.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
No domestic violence was reported in 911 calls that preceded Thunder Bay woman’s death
The initial 911 calls received before a Thunder Bay woman died were not about domestic violence, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.
-
Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses say Edmonton officer assaulted woman prior to arresting her husband near encampment
A police officer who claims he was assaulted by an Indigenous man during an encampment protest in Edmonton on Tuesday was actually the aggressor, according to several people who were there.
-
-40 C possible: Historic deep freeze sets in on Alberta
Arctic air is beginning to settle in over Alberta and the coldest days are yet to come.
-
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
Toronto
-
Winter storm watch released for parts of GTA ahead of heavy snow
Some parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now under a winter storm watch ahead of a system that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Friday night.
-
12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police
A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.
-
Brampton mayor introduces motion that could lead to fines for inappropriate 911 calls
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has introduced a motion that could lead to Peel residents who misuse the 911 emergency line being penalized.
Calgary
-
Two homes ablaze in Auburn Bay; firefighters battling elements as well as flames
Calgary firefighters are battling a blaze in Auburn Bay that has fully engulfed two homes.
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
-
'I hope her face haunts you': Sentencing for man convicted in child's beating death
There were sobs and tears in a Calgary courtroom Thursday at the sentencing hearing for a man convicted in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.
Montreal
-
Montreal strip club hit with $30,000 fine, liquor licence suspension over security concerns
A popular strip club in downtown Montreal was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and had its liquor licence suspended for two weeks last month after serious public security concerns over a six-year period were brought forward by Quebec's liquor and gaming control board.
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
-
Doctors across Canada are calling for a health-care system overhaul
Doctors across the country are calling for an overhaul of the health-care system, as overcrowded emergency rooms struggle to keep pace with respiratory viruses.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Ottawa
Ottawa businesses are already dealing with a chronic trash problem, as the city gets ready to limit the amount of garbage residents can put on the curb.
Atlantic
-
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Fredericton ER doc describes seeing patients in 'every little nook and cranny' of overflowing emergency department
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
-
3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway
Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Hwy. 6 crash
A 30-year-old from Tara has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph.
-
'It's simply at a breaking point': Universities warn of dark days ahead and call for end of tuition freeze
“Governments have given institutions a choice between international students or nothing, and those who can't quite get enough international students are in trouble right now,” says Alex Usher, the president of Higher Education Strategy Associates.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman completes goal of drawing one bird a day for the entire year
A Kitchener woman stuck with a unique goal she set at the start of 2023 – drawing one bird every day for the entire year.
Vancouver
-
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
-
'I’m not ready to die': Surrey man goes to China for experimental cancer treatment
Lusion Delpadado was only 21 years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.
-
'It is a decampment': Lawyer challenges city's explanation of actions at Downtown Eastside park
The city insists its crackdown on people sheltering at Oppenheimer Park – which has been going on for months, but has critics increasingly worried as temperatures are set to plunge to dangerous lows Thursday – is not a decampment.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooty bark disease killing sycamore trees on southern Vancouver Island
A 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by something scientists says is new to Vancouver Island. It’s called sooty bark disease.
-
Coast guard rescues 4 from frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued from the frigid ocean waters off northern Vancouver Island after their boat began taking on water and they were forced to abandon ship Wednesday evening.
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.