Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the spring flood outlook on Friday, noting the full scope of the flooding will be determined by the weather conditions from now until the spring melt.

According to the province, there is a risk of major flooding along the Red River and its tributaries, including Roseau, Rat, and Pembina Rivers. However, at all these locations the water levels are expected to remain below the community flood protection levels.

The province also noted there is a risk of moderate flooding at most of the other southern basins. This includes the Assiniboine and Souris rivers and the Whiteshell lakes area.

As for the Interlake and northern Manitoba regions, the risk of spring flooding is low.

“Our government continuously monitors all watershed conditions across the province to remain vigilant and ready to respond to ensure that all Manitobans are protected should there be a risk for flood conditions,” Piwniuk said in a news release.

“The Hydrologic Forecast Centre monitors river flows and lake levels daily throughout the year, and we work in collaboration with municipalities and communities to best prepare for potential flood mitigation operations.”

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre is also reporting that the Red River Floodway is expected to operate this spring to reduce water levels within Winnipeg. It also anticipates some operation of the Portage Diversion to prevent ice jamming on the Assiniboine River.

The spring 2022 flood outlook report can be found online.