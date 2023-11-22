Manitoba premier says previous government's school plan was not funded

WINNIPEG -

The new NDP government in Manitoba is reconsidering a plan to build nine new schools started by the previous Progressive Conservative government.

The schools were announced last spring and were to be built under a partnership with the private sector, often called a P3 model.

The former government said bundling the schools into one contract with a private partner would allow for the schools to be built more quickly.

The contract has not yet been awarded, and Premier Wab Kinew says his government is going to take a look at the P3 approach.

He accuses the Tories of not having set aside money for the schools, and says the P3 model would be a big hit to the provincial treasury.

Kinew says the schools will be built, but it's too early to say whether the construction timeline will remain on track.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.