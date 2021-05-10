WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Monday morning regarding COVID-19 supports for businesses.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event,

This news conference comes after the province implemented a new round of public health orders that came into effect on Sunday.

Under these new orders, mutliple businesses had to close, including gyms, fitness centres, museums, galleries, libraries, casinos, VLTs, and personal service businesses. Restaurants, bars, patios and seating areas in food courts are closed to in-person dining, but can offer takeout.

Retail stores, markets, and garden centres can stay open, but with capacity limits in place.

These orders are in place until May 30.

This is a developing story. More details to come.