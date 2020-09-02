WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to warn people against intimidating victims and witnesses.

Supt. Michael Koppang, the officer in charge of the major crime services, and Justice Minister Cliff Cullen will be speaking at a news conference at the RCMP “D” Division headquarters at 12 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In a release, the Mounties said they will be providing information on two recent incidents where people tried to interfere with the justice system.

