Manitoba RCMP laid a string of charges against a 41-year-old man, after a bomb threat at the court office in Steinbach last month.

"This was a reckless and dangerous act that was intended to disrupt and obstruct our justice system,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a news release Wednesday.

Police said on July 30, around noon, an anonymous caller reported a bomb in the court office’s washroom.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and the building on Reimer Avenue was evacuated.

A “suspicious device” was found in the men’s bathroom. The RCMP Explosives Unit was deployed and eventually discovered it was all a hoax.

The fake threat triggered what RCMP called an “extensive investigation.”

Christian Peter Jaques from Richer, Man., 25 minute northeast of Steinbach, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, public mischief, mischief over $5000 and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Jaques has been remanded into custody for a court appearance scheduled Thursday morning in Winnipeg.