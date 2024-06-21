Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl was found dead in Easterville in the early morning hours on Friday.

According to police, the investigation began around 2:10 a.m. when officers received a report of a “deceased female located in an open area in the community.”

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with “obvious” injuries. She was pronounced dead.

The teenager’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

One male has been arrested in relation to this homicide. He is in police custody. No charges have been laid.

RCMP continues to investigate.