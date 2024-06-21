WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl was found dead in Easterville in the early morning hours on Friday.

    According to police, the investigation began around 2:10 a.m. when officers received a report of a “deceased female located in an open area in the community.”

    When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with “obvious” injuries. She was pronounced dead.

    The teenager’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

    One male has been arrested in relation to this homicide. He is in police custody. No charges have been laid.

    RCMP continues to investigate.

