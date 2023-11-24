Manitoba RCMP officer assaulted following stolen vehicle arrest

A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation assaulted a police officer while being taken into custody in The Pas, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

The investigation began on Wednesday around 11:35 p.m., when Mounties received a report of a pick-up truck being stolen from a home on Crossley Avenue. Since the truck had GPS, officers were able to track the vehicle through the streets of The Pas.

Police said the driver of the stolen truck was seen travelling at a slow speed on Cathedral Avenue and then running a stop sign. Mounties conducted a traffic stop and arrested the 24-year-old male driver, who was found to not have a licence.

Police took the suspect to the Pas RCMP Detachment, alleging that while being put into the cell area he uttered threats and then attacked one of the officers.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

The suspect faces numerous charges, including assaulting a peace officer. He is in custody.