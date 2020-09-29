WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

On July 27, 2020, Manitoba’s police watchdog announced it was investigating an allegation that an off-duty RCMP officer sexually assaulted a minor.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the alleged incident took place on July 1 in Northern Manitoba. The incident was reported to police on July 23, with the RCMP notifying the IIU on July 24.

According to a news release from the IIU, the police watchdog investigated and determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred. The IIU charged the officer with sexual assault and sexual interference under section 271 and 151 of the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police arrested the officer, who was released. The accused is set to appear in provincial court.

The IIU is not releasing more details on this investigation due to the sensitive nature of the incident. The police watchdog is not releasing the suspect's name or court date.