WINNIPEG -- As the May long weekend is now underway, Manitoba RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and drive safely.

Sgt. Mark Hume who is with the RCMP traffic service said Manitoba RCMP is encouraging drivers to get back to basics.

"We're just trying to get people to slow down, not to drink and drive, of course, for the long weekend," said Hume. "Our biggest message is to slow down and be patient."

Hume said he expects traffic levels to be lower than normal due to the pandemic and current restrictions in place, but he noted there have been more speeders since the pandemic started.

"Our high speeds have more than doubled and it's been maintained throughout the whole pandemic."

He said high speeds are considered 50 kilometres an hour and higher over the speed limit, adding the record so far is someone going 130 over the speed limit.

“Better late than never” is a saying for a reason. If you’re out on #MBHwy6 right now, please slow down. There’s a lot of traffic out there today and speeding is just #NotWorthTheRisk. #rcmpmb #BackToBasics #CanadaRoadSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/oVrkglcl4R — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 21, 2021

Hume said officers will be putting extra focus on certain areas throughout the weekend.

"Tomorrow is national impaired driving enforcement day, so we will have even extra resources out tomorrow."

RCMP said speeding is not worth the risk.