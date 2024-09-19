Manitoba RCMP searching for missing 6-year-old boy

WINNIPEG
    Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

    Mounties say Johnson Redhead went to school that morning, attending its breakfast program until 9 a.m. However, he did not arrive at class after it ended, police say.

    An RCMP search and rescue team landed in Shamattawa  early afternoon Thursday to get more boots on the ground.

    “We’ve got groups searching, basically, a forested area. Basically, you’re pushing bush,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said from Shamattawa. “You’re looking for a six-year-old who’s very small, (he) could be anywhere.”

    Between 50-100 community members and local RCMP started a large-scale search Wednesday, combing through wooded areas, trails, roads, sheds, and construction equipment.

    “You can’t leave any stones unturned," Manaigre said. “Hopefully we’re going to get some good news. We’ll keep trying.”

     

    ATVs and vehicles were also brought in to cover more ground. Manaigre said canines and a drone are headed to Shamattawa.

    Officers obtained video footage from the school to find out which direction Redhead went in or what led to him leaving school property.

    The RCMP’s search and rescue team, Canadian Rangers, personnel from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and volunteers from Winnipeg Volunteer Search and Rescue arrived to help.

    Anyone with information on Redhead’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

