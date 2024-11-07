WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is looking at strengthening a law that protects people whose intimate photos or videos are shared without their consent.

A review from a branch of the justice department contains 10 recommendations to change the law, which allows victims to sue perpetrators and receive support in getting images taken down from the internet.

One recommendation is to allow lawsuits against perpetrators for threatening to distribute images even if they don't follow through.

Another recommendation is to allow lawsuits if images are sent only to the victim, as the current law governs distribution to other people.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the government would consult with experts, such as the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, before laying out its next steps.

Wiebe acted on one recommendation earlier this year, when the government amended the law to include intimate images that are computer-generated or altered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.