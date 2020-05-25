WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for the third straight day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

There are 292 cases in the province, 17 of them are active and 268 people have recovered.

On Sunday, 342 tests were performed which brings the total to 38,962 since early February.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said 26 health care workers have contracted COVID-19 from non-related travel reasons since the pandemic started. Of the cases, 25 of them have recovered.

She added that new data shows there were three additional cases of COVID-19 for health care workers related to travel, bringing that total to 11.

"These cases did occur early on in the pandemic and have all since recovered," said Siragusa.

She is also reminding all Manitobans that they can be tested if they are showing symptoms and that they should use the online screening tool.

"If the screening tool indicates that you meet the criteria for testing, I do want to encourage everyone to go for testing," she said. "We have lots of lab capacity, we are not at that capacity, and if you have symptoms and the tool says so, you should go and be tested."

WHEN WILL PHASE TWO OF REOPENING START?

Roussin briefly touched on when Manitobans could see Phase Two of the reopening plan come into effect.

"I think later in the week, there will be an announcement on the specific dates," said Roussin. "But because of our numbers, because of the work Manitobans have done, we've been able to increase the group sizes ahead of that date."

GARAGE SALES

As the weather continues to get warmer and people are doing some spring cleaning, Roussin said people should be cautious if they plan on hosting or attending any garage or yard sales.

"Certainly the group sizes need to be respected, physical distancing needs to be respected," he said. "When you are talking about garage sales, you're going to have these frequently touched surfaces, objects, that add a little bit to the risk. Be cautious with it, certainly, the orders don't prohibit it, given the group sizes and it's outdoors."

WELLNESS LINE AVAILABLE FOR MANITOBANS

Siragusa also announced on Monday that there is a new wellness line for those who have been struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

The community wellness line was created by the St. Amant Centre and it is for those with living with developmental disabilities, as well as their families and their support networks.

"At the best of times, we know that people with disabilities must manage stress and anxiety. A pandemic adds to that stress, as they deal with changes and disruption to the services they require," said Siragusa.

The line is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manitobans can call 204-258-7076 or 1-877-858-7076.

St. Amant is a comprehensive resource for Manitobans with developmental disabilities and autism.