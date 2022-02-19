RCMP warn of 'treacherous conditions' on Perimeter; warn people to stay away
With Manitoba experiencing blizzards and poor visibility, the Perimeter and a number of highways are closed due to the poor driving conditions.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers out on the roads are reporting white out and icy conditions.
Officers are also advising of “treacherous conditions” on the Perimeter and are asking people to stay away from the area.
The following is a list of road closures in Manitoba on Feb. 19:
- Highway 23 from Highway 3 to Highway 5 is closed;
- Highway 100 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) is closed;
- Highway 101 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 (Portage Avenue) to Highway 1 East is closed;
- Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Portage la Prairie is closed;
- Highway 3 from Morden to the north junction of Highway 21 is closed; and
- Highway 21 from the U.S. border to the south junction of Highway 3 is closed.
Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for several areas of southern Manitoba.
According to the weather agency, these areas will experience blizzard conditions Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
