Manitoba’s booming film industry bringing opportunity, economic spinoff

When Joao Holowka immigrated to Canada from Brazil 25 years ago, he planned to continue working as a photographer in his new home. However, he soon found there were too many photographers and not enough work.

That is when he visited Film Training Manitoba.

"I took their workshop in their lighting department, and that was the beginning of a beautiful history as a trainee,” he told CTV News Winnipeg.

He didn't stay a trainee for long. He moved up the rungs of the film industry from a lamp operator to an electrician to the set's lighting supervisor.

Throughout his career, he's found success in Manitoba-made film and television, and lately, the industry has been booming.

"There's a huge demand for content, which creates a huge demand for technicians, so today we have more work than we have technicians,” he said.

According to an annual report by the Canadian Media Producers Association, Manitoba has seen a steady climb in film and TV productions over the past five years, with its upward trajectory only faltering slightly during the pandemic. For example, the report found Manitoba’s total volume of film and television production amounted to $157 million in 2017/2018. It jumped to $251 million in 2018/2019, with totals falling off slightly in 2019/2020 to $242 million.

Manitoba Film and Music CEO Rachel Rusen says the boom is thanks in part to the province's tax credits, which she calls the most competitive of their kind in Canada.

"A producer who's eligible in Manitoba can receive up to 65 per cent based on eligible Manitoba labour, or we have a cost of production tax credit that was just enhanced to up to 38 per cent,” she said.

Rusen says opportunities for those wanting to work in the film industry in Manitoba are plentiful, and the economic benefits spill over to the rest of the province, as well.

"It's restaurants, it's car rentals, it's hotels - it's all aspects of Manitoba, and it's an opportunity to collaborate with our partners and show off our beautiful province,” she said.

The jobs available on film sets can require specialized training. Film Training Manitoba aims to give those wanting to work in the industry the key skills needed to begin their careers.

The jobs available stretch far beyond actors and directors.

"Working in accounting, working as an assistant director, working in costume, hair and makeup, so there are lots of different positions and all sorts of training that our organization does to attract and bring people into the industry,” said Adam Smoluk, managing director at Film Training Manitoba It's where Holowka got his start. Bringing his career full circle, he now teaches at FTM, helping the next generation find the joys that he has.

"If you want to tell a story or you want to be a part of helping someone tell a story, there's always a place for you,” he said.