Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll increases by 24: weekly report

The Manitoba government’s weekly report says the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from last week, but 24 new deaths related to the virus have been reported.

According to the weekly report, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, there were 341 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from 411 the prior week. The province tested an average of 320 people per day during this week, down slightly from 328, and the test positivity rate also dropped from 28.7 per cent to 25 per cent.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 24, from 2,232 in last week’s report to 2,256 this week. Eleven deaths were listed in this week's report.

The province has previously stated that deaths from COVID-19 are added as they’re reported and confirmed.

Hospitalizations in Manitoba slightly decreased from 116 to 100. When it comes to patients admitted to intensive care, eight new admissions occurred this week, up from seven last week.