WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba's deficit grows to $1.6 billion

    The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

    Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.

    This news comes as part of the province’s 2023-24 second-quarter report, with Finance Minister Adrien Sala saying that the deficit is much larger than what was shared in the 2023 budget.

    According to Sala, the forecasted deficit of $1.6 billion is up significantly from the $ 363 million deficit that was reported in the budget and the government’s first-quarter report in July.

    This means that in six months, the province’s deficit increased by more than $1.2 billion.

    The province said that a third-party audit of the previous government’s spending is underway.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News