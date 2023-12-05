Manitoba's deficit grows to $1.6 billion

Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.

This news comes as part of the province’s 2023-24 second-quarter report, with Finance Minister Adrien Sala saying that the deficit is much larger than what was shared in the 2023 budget.

According to Sala, the forecasted deficit of $1.6 billion is up significantly from the $ 363 million deficit that was reported in the budget and the government’s first-quarter report in July.

This means that in six months, the province’s deficit increased by more than $1.2 billion.

The province said that a third-party audit of the previous government’s spending is underway.

This is a developing story. More details to come.