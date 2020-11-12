WINNIPEG -- Film productions currently shooting in Manitoba won’t immediately have to wrap up because of the new Code Red restrictions.

The public health orders, which took effect on Thursday, originally called for film productions to stop on November 12.

But, in the orders that went up late Wednesday evening, film productions can continue however it only applies to productions that were already underway when the order went into effect.

Rachel Rusen, CEO and film commissioner of Manitoba Film and Music, said the change is a victory for the industry.

“We are very pleased that the government recognized the ability and the necessity of productions in film and television to be able to continue if they were filming prior to the order taking effect,” she said on Thursday.

Film and television productions were halted when COVID-19 was first reported in Manitoba. Productions were able to resume in June, with multiple precautions in place. Access to sets are limited, there is additional cleaning on sets, and production companies paying for COVID-19 tests.

“Many are testing two or three times a week, cast and crew on set, and this is with private labs at the production’s own cost, so it isn’t an economic or other drain on the Manitoba healthcare system," Rusen said, adding there has not been a reported COVID-19 case or outbreak on a Manitoba film set.

Rusen said there are multiple projects currently in production in Manitoba, including movies, documentaries, and television series.

“We had lots of things that were ongoing and filming right now, and to stop those midway through substantial completion (or) partial completion, is a huge economic loss, not just for the province, but for those small businesses, which are our independent producers here in Manitoba who are trying to get their product out,” she said.