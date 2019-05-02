

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s health minister said the province is bringing back the author of the blueprint used to plan the health care overhaul that began in 2017.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Dr. David Peachey will conduct a review of how phase two of the consolidation plan is going.

Friesen, who hinted earlier this week that the Concordia ER may not close according to the original timeline, is calling the review a quality assurance assessment.

"I felt that another set of eyes on this work plan was necessary at this time," said Friesen. He said Peachey has already begun interviews with clinical leaders, asking questions about what’s on time, behind or on schedule with regard to the planned changes.

"Clearly the timing of work on the timing of Concordia is scoped in, but I want to assure Manitobans no decisions have been made," said Friesen, who said conditions at the hospital need to be appropriate before the transition takes place while reiterating a commitment to the original plan.

“The plan for the overall transformation for the health care centre always talked about the transition for Concordia from emergency room to another provision of service, and then a focus on subacute care in its hospital work."

Friesen said it’s not out of the ordinary to assess planned clinical changes, and that doing so leads to better health care for patients.

Opposition to ER closure remains strong

On Thursday CTV spoke with a number of people in favour of keeping the Concordia emergency department open.

“It's just easier access for people, less travel time with the ambulances," said Shane Torrance.

"I just don’t see where closing a ER is going to help the city. I just don’t understand where that philosophy is coming from," said Janice Streilein.

Leaders of opposition parties in the Manitoba Legislature also want the ER to stay open.

"I think this is an admission on the part of Pallister and Friesen that their plan for healthcare is failing," said Wab Kinew, Manitoba NDP leader, saying the government should also commit to not closing the ER during an election, should one be called early.

“What they said today was a little mind-boggling. For them to come out and say, ‘our plan is working, that’s why we’re having second thoughts’, to me that just doesn’t add up, and it tells you the pressure from community groups, from nurses and from the citizens of northeast Winnipeg, that Concordia needs their emergency room, is working.”

Kinew also said the government has not followed Peachey’s recommendations.

“In particular, he recommended investing in community health and access to primary care. Basically, he recommended providing more ways for Manitobans to get access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner. The government has not done that.”

“They don’t know what they are doing,” said Dougald Lamont, Manitoba Liberal leader.

President of the Manitoba Nurses Union Darlene Jackson said a review should have come sooner than this.

“So the fact that they are doing it now is somewhat satisfying, but the fact -- it sounds like they’re not going to be talking to front line providers, I think is a problem."

On Wednesday hundreds of nurses protested the province’s consolidation plan by rallying on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature.

Friesen said he’ll report back on Peachey’s findings in two weeks.

-With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing